Austin police release bodycam footage of shootout with armed suspect hiding on restaurant’s patio

The Austin Police Department released body camera footage showing an exchange of gunfire with a suspect who was allegedly displaying a gun in a “threatening manner” and fired shots at officers on Oct. 23.

The suspect, 42-year-old Emeka Onyeabo Williams, was struck multiple times as officers returned fire and is in stable condition. He’s facing charges of attempted capital murder, deadly conduct, and recklessly discharging a firearm.

The incident began around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 23 when police received a 911 call about a man displaying a gun at an apartment complex in North Austin.

Officers responded to the area and quickly located Williams inside the front patio of a nearby restaurant.

Attempts were made to evacuate the restaurant as an officer repeatedly instructed Williams over a PA system to come outside with his hands up.

Around 10:19 p.m., Williams allegedly started firing shots while still inside the patio, prompting five officers to return fire.

Body camera footage released on Friday shows Williams on the patio with a handgun in front of him after he was struck multiple times by gunfire.

Williams, who has previous arrests for assault causing bodily injury and misdemeanor marijuana possession, was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition. No one else was wounded during the shooting.

He’s currently being held on a combined $350,000 bond, according to jail records.

All five officers who discharged their firearms were placed on administrative duty pending an investigation.