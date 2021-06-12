Austin police confirm downtown shooting: ‘Multiple victims with injuries’

Police in Austin, Texas, advised the public to stay away from a crime scene early Saturday as they confirmed a downtown shooting that resulted in “Multiple victims with injuries.”

At least one victim was in critical condition, one more had non-life-threatening injuries and the conditions of at least six more victims were unknown, Austin-Travis County EMS reported on Twitter.

Posts on social media said as many as 16 people may have been shot but police had not yet specified a number of victims.

The location was said to be a downtown restaurant but authorities did not immediately confirm that.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.