Austin man who allegedly murdered his wife and 14-year-old stepson called 911 on himself: warrant

An Austin man called 911 and told an operator that he “blacked out” just minutes after he allegedly shot and killed his wife and 14-year-old stepson at their home on Friday, according to an arrest warrant.

David Ontiveros Jr., 42, was arrested at the scene and is facing two counts of capital murder.

Christina Limon, 29, was pronounced deceased after police found her suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and transported to a local hospital. Her son, 14-year-old Rudy Limon-Lira, was pronounced deceased at the home.

Detectives acquired video and audio from a security system at the home, according to the arrest warrant.

The victims arrived at the home in East Austin on Friday afternoon with groceries and Limon asked “Ontiveros why he is sitting in the dark.”

“Seconds later, at 3:35:53 PM, multiple gun-shots begin to ring out and screams of terror from both Limon and her son can be heard,” a detective wrote in the arrest warrant.



Ontiveros then “calmly” walked out of the home to his vehicle and got in, but returned about 20 minutes later. After returning to the home, he called 911 and told the operator his stepson “came at him with a knife and a gun he was holding in his hand went off,” and that he “blacked out.”

His twin brother arrived at the home a minute later and police arrived shortly thereafter. Detectives did not find knives near either of the victims.

Ontiveros is currently being held on a combined bond of $1,000,000, according to jail records.