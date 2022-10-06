Austin city council member slams ‘egregious error’ of golf course hosting adult entertainment club’s tourney

The council member who represents the northwest Austin district where a golf course hosted a racy tournament with an adult entertainment club this week says that she has fielded calls from concerned constituents about the incident.

The Vista Ridge High School golf team tried to practice at Avery Ridge Golf Club on Monday, but the coach sent the kids home after they encountered the adult entertainment club.

“I started receiving complaints from constituents about what had happened,” Austin City Council Member Mackenzie Kelly, who represents district 6, told Fox News Digital on Thursday. “I don’t believe that any student should be exposed to that type of behavior that was happening out at the golf club that day. I’ve seen photos of women who were topless, in g-strings, passing out alcohol. I’ve been told that there were women dancing on top of golf carts without clothing on.”

The school district told parents in a message on Tuesday that some “adults were acting very inappropriately” when the teens showed up for practice.

“Unfortunately, our golfers did witness some lewd behavior,” the message read. “What occurred yesterday is not acceptable and we will work closely with Avery Ranch to ensure this never happens again.”

Yellow Rose, the club that hosted the tournament, said Thursday that it has hosted the event for the past four years at Avery Ranch.

“Avery Ranch is a private golf course and The Yellow Rose rents the entire course for the whole day,” the club said in a statement. “This is a tournament for adults and no children were allowed on the course at any time while it was being played. The high school golfers were only on the driving range not the actual course.”

The club also claimed that a picture obtained by Fox 7 Austin only showed women “wearing string bikini bottoms.”

Additional pictures posted by attendees appear to show topless women serving alcohol.

Avery Ranch did not respond to requests for comment this week.

Kelly, meanwhile, said it was an “egregious error” for the golf club to schedule the adult entertainment club’s tournament at the same time as the high school golf practice.

“It’s in a beautiful location and single family homes back up to the golf club itself, and there’s a wrought iron fence that kind of surrounds the golf club. So anyone, not just the high school students, could have been exposed to that type of lewd behavior,” she said.

The Austin Code Department will be discussing potential violations with the golf club, Kelly said.