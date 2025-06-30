Audio released of moment Idaho firefighters ambushed while responding to blaze: ‘Emergency situation’

​

Audio from the scene in Kootenai County, Idaho, where firefighters responding to a blaze were ambushed reveals the moment a call for help was made.

Two firefighters were killed and another was wounded in a sniper ambush Sunday afternoon. Authorities later located the body of a deceased man with a firearm nearby and lifted the shelter-in-place order that had been in place.

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said fire crews responded to a blaze at Canfield Mountain just north of Coeur d’Alene at around 1:30 p.m. Gunshots were reported about a half-hour later.

In audio from the scene, a firefighter said there was an “emergency situation” and an “active shooter at a fire.”

“We need law enforcement up here immediately,” the firefighter told a dispatcher, adding that there were “two battalion chiefs down.”

“We have another Coeur d’Alene firefighter down … we’ve got two unresponsive battalion chiefs down, multiple gunshot wounds, two Coeur d’Alene are down … I’m pinned down,” the caller continued.

The caller also says that the fire “was set intentionally to draw us in.”

Kootenai County Sheriff Robert Norris said at a news conference later Sunday afternoon that two firefighters were killed and another was fighting for his life, though in stable condition, after receiving surgery.

Authorities tracked down the body of the suspected sniper using cell phone information.

Due to the danger, fire crews had to retreat, and the brush fire continued to pose a threat.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little said “multiple” firefighters were attacked in the incident.

“Multiple heroic firefighters were attacked today while responding to a fire in North Idaho,” he wrote on X. “This is a heinous direct assault on our brave firefighters. I ask all Idahoans to pray for them and their families as we wait to learn more. Teresa and I are heartbroken. As this situation is still developing, please stay clear from the area to allow law enforcement and firefighters to do their jobs.”

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino said the agency responded to the scene with technical teams and tactical support.

Fox News’ Stepheny Price contributed to this report.