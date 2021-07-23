An attorney for Jacob Chansley, the self-described “QAnon shaman” who was photographed shirtless with face paint inside the Senate dais during the Capitol riot, said a plea deal is “earnestly” being discussed for his client.

Chansley, 33, who has been diagnosed with multiple mental illnesses, was arrested Jan. 9, just three days after the Capitol riot. He was charged with civil disorder, entering and remaining in a restricted building, obstruction of an official proceeding, and other offenses.

Multiple photos that have circulated in the media show Chansley shirtless outside the Senate Chamber during the riot, carrying an American flag on a spear while wearing face paint and a furry horned hat.

FENCE SURROUNDING U.S. CAPITOL DISMANTLED MORE THAN 6 MONTHS AFTER RIOT

U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth ordered Chansley to undergo a “competency examination” in May, which was requested by his attorney, Albert Watkins.

“Mr. Chansley is diagnosed with mental health vulnerabilities, including transient schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, anxiety and depression exacerbated by socio stressors,” Watkins told Fox News on Friday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Chansley was not deemed mentally incompetent to stand trial, Reuters originally reported Friday.

More than 500 people have been charged so far with taking part in the Capitol riot. The first punishment for a felony charge was handed down earlier this week when Paul Allard Hodgkins was sentenced to eight months in prison after pleading guilty to obstructing an official proceeding.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.