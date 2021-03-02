Attempted murder suicide outside Louisiana doctor's office leaves one dead

An estranged husband shot his wife in the parking lot of a Baton Rouge, Louisana doctor’s office before turning the gun on himself, a spokesperson for the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday.

The husband died, while the wife sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The shooting happened around 2:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Eyewitnesses told WBRZ, the ABC affiliated TV station in Baton Rouge, they heard six or seven gunshots.

“You could hear like this lady screamed, like this bloody murder scream like a scream I’ve never heard before,” one eyewitness told BRProud.