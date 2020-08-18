Atlantic hurricane season: Where do tropical storms form in August?

The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season has been off to a historic start, and the busiest stretch is just ahead.

On average, only two named storms would have formed by the start of the month of August. This season, we were at nine storms when the month got underway.

Historically an entire hurricane season will only produce 12 named storms, but as of Aug. 18, we are already at 11 named storms.

2020 ATLANTIC HURRICANE SEASON NAMES: HERE’S THE FULL LIST FROM ARTHUR TO WILFRED

While an already busy couple of months, the most active time of the hurricane season is now approaching.

The historical hurricane activity climbs through August until Sept. 10, where it peaks and starts to slowly go back down.

According to Colorado State University hurricane research scientist Phil Klotzbach, 85% of all Atlantic major hurricane activity, which are storms at Category 3 or stronger, happens after August 20.

NOAA forecasters are now calling for up to 25 named storms with winds of 39 mph or higher; of those, seven to 10 could become hurricanes. Among those hurricanes, three to six will be major, classified as Category 3, 4, and 5 with winds of 111 mph or higher.

WHAT WAS THE WORST HURRICANE TO HIT THE US? HERE ARE THE DEADLIEST STORMS EVER

Those numbers include the 11 storms, including two hurricanes, that have already formed.

So where do these storms form in the month of August?

Storms happening over this time frame are driven by some key atmospheric features.

Many future hurricanes begin as smaller tropical waves that form off the coast of Africa. From there, trade winds and the Bermuda High take over.

The Bermuda High is a semi-permanent feature that steers tropical systems across the ocean and near or into the Caribbean sea.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE WEATHER COVERAGE FROM FOX NEWS

At this point, the warm Caribbean Sea has become the ideal location for storms to further strengthen.

Generally, tropical storms and hurricanes need 80-degree water temperatures to support them.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

This season is showing warmer water earlier. It’s an indication more larger storms are still to come.

The 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30 and includes the names: Arthur, Bertha, Cristobal, Dolly, Edouard, Fay, Gonzalo, Hanna, Isaias, Josephine, Kyle, Laura, Marco, Nana, Omar, Paulette, Rene, Sally, Teddy, Vicky and Wilfred.