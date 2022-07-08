Atlantic hurricane season: Forecast calls for 17 remaining named storms in 2022

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

In an update to its 2022 outlook for the Atlantic hurricane season, forecasters at Colorado State University (CSU) predict that 17 additional tropical cyclones could develop.

In a previous forecast in June, the school predicted a total of 20 named storms, including 10 hurricanes.

Five of those hurricanes are predicted to become a Category 3 hurricane or stronger.

The new outlook, released on Thursday, accounts for the three named storms that have already formed: Alex, Bonnie and Colin.

The names Danielle, Earl and Fiona are up next.

Like the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), CSU forecasts another above-average season.

The National Hurricane Center said Thursday that the number of named storms in the Atlantic is running about a month ahead of normal.

NOAA’s outlook shows a likelihood of 14 to 21 named storms, with six to 10 of those becoming hurricanes.

Three to six storms could become major hurricanes, the agency said, with winds of 111 mph or higher.

The Atlantic hurricane season extends from June 1 to Nov. 30.