Atlanta teens dead after social media argument leads to shootout: police

A shooting in southwest Atlanta left two teenagers dead and others injured on Saturday after an argument on social media led to gunfire, police said.

Two armed, feuding groups met up at an apartment complex on Continental Colony Parkway, leading to a shootout around 5 p.m. that left a 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy dead, police told reporters.

A 15-year-old girl, a 15-year-old boy and an 11-year-old old boy were taken to hospitals with injuries. Their status was not reported.

The injured victims had left for the hospital in private vehicles before police arrived.

“I hate being here talking about kids and gun fire,” Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. told reporters, according to FOX 5 Atlanta.

He added, “We just ask that parents know where your kids are, know what they’re doing, check rooms. There are just too many guns in the hands of our youth. Like I said several weeks ago, this should be a time that we are getting ready for the holidays, but we have at least two families that will be planning for funerals.”

The investigation is ongoing.