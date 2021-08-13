Last month’s stabbing deaths of an Atlanta dog owner and her pet remained unsolved Thursday despite a total of $20,000 in reward offers from city police and a donor to the animal advocacy group PETA.

Katie Janness, 40, was walking her dog, Bowie, in the city’s Piedmont Park after midnight July 28 when someone attacked and killed them both, police said. They were found dead around 1:10 a.m., each with multiple stab wounds.

On Thursday, an official with PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) spoke about a $10,000 reward that a donor to the group contributed, to match a previous $10,000 reward from city police.

“Our first thoughts, just like everyone else, were how awful, how heartbreaking and what can we do to help?” Kristin Rickman, emergency response division manager with PETA, told FOX 5 of Atlanta. “We’re really hopeful that doubling the reward will help get a break in this case. $20,000 is quite a bit of money and a lot of folks are hurting right now and could really use that financial assistance.”

Emma Clark, the victim’s partner, had become concerned when Janness didn’t come home. So she tracked Janness’ phone location and found Janness’ lifeless body near the park’s entrance, FOX 5 reported.

Police responded to the scene after Clark called 911. Last week, investigators released the chilling 911 call she made upon discovering the body.

“Sir, I’m at the entrance of Piedmont Park,” a frantic Clark told the 911 dispatcher. “I just was searching for my girlfriend because I couldn’t find her. She’s dead! She’s here at Piedmont Park. Please help.”

Atlanta police said investigators were “actively” working to identify a suspect. On Aug 4, police released surveillance photos and video showing people in the area of Piedmont Park at the time of the incident.

“Investigators are hoping these individuals may have seen something that could help forward their investigation and they are asking for assistance identifying or contacting them. If anyone was in the area around the time of the murder, or if anyone knows someone in these photos, we ask that they contact Atlanta Police Homicide Investigators or Crime Stoppers,” police said.

On Aug. 6, they released additional photos of someone jogging through the park — a witness who has since come forward and is cooperating with homicide detectives, FOX 5 reported. Though police later said the jogger had not witnessed the crime, according to reports.

So far, no arrests have been made and no names or images of a potential suspect have been released.

Anyone with more information is advised to contact the Atlanta Police Homicide Unit or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

Fox News’ Audrey Conklin and Stephen Sorace contributed to this report