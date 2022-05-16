Atlanta ride share driver shoots alleged police impersonator making phony traffic in Target parking lot
Atlanta police revealed Monday that the female ride-share driver who shot a man in a Target parking lot overnight actually may have saved her own life, as the wounded individual will now face criminal charges for allegedly posing as a police officer and following the woman until she thwarted his efforts by whipping out her firearm.
Legitimate officers responded around 11:35 p.m. Sunday to the Buckhead Target on Peachtree Road to a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, they found an adult man had been shot, and a female was still on the scene.
Preliminary investigation revealed the female was working for a ride-share company and had dropped a passenger off at a motel on Cheshire Bridge Road when the man, later identified as 21-year-old Tyriq Qwadere Wiggins-Younger, allegedly attempted to use his vehicle to block her in.
The female fled and Wiggins-Younger pursued in his vehicle, finally forcing the female to crash near the Target parking lot. Wiggins-Younger then approached the female who, fearing for her safety, shot him, police said. Wiggins-Younger claimed to be an off-duty police officer attempting to make a traffic stop in his private vehicle. Initial reports incorrectly identified the wounded man as an off-duty security guard.
The female was not injured during the ordeal. Wiggins-Younger was arrested and taken to the hospital in stable condition.
He is charged with aggravated assault, impersonating a police officer, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug related objects. Upon his release from the hospital, he will be booked into the Fulton County Jail.