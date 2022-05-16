Atlanta ride share driver shoots alleged police impersonator making phony traffic in Target parking lot

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Atlanta police revealed Monday that the female ride-share driver who shot a man in a Target parking lot overnight actually may have saved her own life, as the wounded individual will now face criminal charges for allegedly posing as a police officer and following the woman until she thwarted his efforts by whipping out her firearm.

Legitimate officers responded around 11:35 p.m. Sunday to the Buckhead Target on Peachtree Road to a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, they found an adult man had been shot, and a female was still on the scene.

NORTH CAROLINA POLICE HUNT SUSPECTS WHO SHOT AND WOUNDED 7: ‘LARGE EXCHANGE OF GUNFIRE’

Preliminary investigation revealed the female was working for a ride-share company and had dropped a passenger off at a motel on Cheshire Bridge Road when the man, later identified as 21-year-old Tyriq Qwadere Wiggins-Younger, allegedly attempted to use his vehicle to block her in.

The female fled and Wiggins-Younger pursued in his vehicle, finally forcing the female to crash near the Target parking lot. Wiggins-Younger then approached the female who, fearing for her safety, shot him, police said. Wiggins-Younger claimed to be an off-duty police officer attempting to make a traffic stop in his private vehicle. Initial reports incorrectly identified the wounded man as an off-duty security guard.

The female was not injured during the ordeal. Wiggins-Younger was arrested and taken to the hospital in stable condition.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

He is charged with aggravated assault, impersonating a police officer, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug related objects. Upon his release from the hospital, he will be booked into the Fulton County Jail.