The Atlanta Police Department is sending “deteriorated DNA” from the Atlanta Child Murders that happened four decades ago to a private lab in Salt Lake City with the hope of identifying a suspect in the slayings.

It comes after Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and former Police Chief Erika Shields announced a new push in 2019 to re-examine evidence in the 29 murders of Black children and young adults between 1979 and 1981.

“Considering the emergence of new science and technology related to DNA testing, the Atlanta Police Department realized an opportunity to re-evaluate evidence from the Atlanta Child Murders case,” the Atlanta Police Department said in a statement on Monday. “We identified a private lab in Salt Lake City, Utah, that specializes in analyzing deteriorated DNA.”

Wayne Williams, 63, has long been considered the main suspect in the murders.

He was convicted in 1982 in the deaths of two young adults who were believed to be among the 29 victims, and prosecutors offered evidence at the trial of 10 other murders that he was suspected in.

Williams was sentenced to serve two life terms in prison in 1982 and has maintained his innocence, but multiple attempts at appeals have been denied.