Authorities in Atlanta said in a brief update Tuesday that the probe into the death of Katherine Janess, who was stabbed more than 50 times over the summer, is “moving in the right direction.”

Janness, 40, was walking her dog in Atlanta’s Piedmont Park on July 28 when they were both killed. No arrests have been made and no motive for the killing has been determined.

ATLANTA FIREFIGHTERS RELEASE VIDEO SHOWING DRAMATIC RESCUE OF MAN TRAPPED IN AIR VENT

Police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr., said the case was “very active” and that detectives were meeting regularly with the FBI and working leads that come in almost weekly.

“We are getting close, in my opinion,” he said. “We have not deemed this a cold case because we continue to work leads.”

Homicide Commander Ralph Woolfolk said investigators were still assessing biological, physical and electronic evidence.

“We do believe that this investigation is moving in the right direction,” he said. “We look forward to where the pieces of the puzzle are being put together as it pertains to this case.”

Hampton noted that the department has 53 open homicide investigations from 2021.

Authorities have not released many details of the murder case. The killing garnered national attention because of its brutality and raised concerns among Atlanta residents about safety inside the popular park.

Janness, a bartender at a local restaurant, left home to walk her dog on the night she were killed. Her wife, Emma Clark, discovered their bodies after tracking her cellphone when she failed to come home.

Police released an image of Janness and the dog using a crosswalk before the killings. Autopsy results released in November determined she sustained stab wounds to her neck, torso and face.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The letters “F”, “A”, and “T” were carved into her upper abdomen. Her death has been ruled a homicide.