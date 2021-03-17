Atlanta massage parlors shooting suspect charged with murder; 911 audio released

The man suspected of gunning down eight people Tuesday night in a series of Atlanta area shootings at three massage parlors has been charged with murder.

Robert Aaron Long, 21, faces four counts of murder and one count of assault in the shooting at a massage parlor in Cherokee County. The other victims were killed at two massage parlors in Atlanta.

He has not yet been charged in the Atlanta shootings.

Officials said they’re still investigating whether the killings were hate crimes amid a wave of attacks and harassment of Asian Americans nationwide. Six of the victims were Asian and seven were women. Authorities said Long told police that his actions were not racially motivated and that he potentially had a “sex addiction” and lashed out at what he saw were sources of temptation.

Rita Barron, the store manager of a business neighboring the Young’s Asian Massage Parlor that was targeted in Cherokee County, said that security footage of the parking lot outside the stores showed the gunman had been sitting outside in his car for about an hour, just watching.

On Wednesday, the Atlanta Police Department released 911 audio recordings related to the massage parlor shootings in the city: the Gold Spa and Aromatherapy Spa, both on Piedmont Road.

In the first call made at 5:47 p.m., a woman inside the Gold Spa is heard telling a dispatcher in a low voice that there was a robbery in progress. She appears to tell the dispatcher that she was hiding somewhere in the building.

“Where’s the person who is robbing the spa? Where is he right now?” the dispatcher asks during the two-minute call.

“I don’t know. I’m hiding right now,” the caller replies.

About 10 minutes after the first call was placed, a second one that lasted just over four minutes was made from a woman related to an incident at the Aromatherapy Spa.

The female caller said a friend called her and told her a guy entered the spa and fired a gun and that a lady was injured and people inside the business were hiding.

“They said some guy came in. … We heard a gunshot and, you know, the lady’s passed out in front of the door,” the caller said. “And everybody is scared and everybody is hiding.”

Long, 21, was allegedly on his way to Florida at the time of his arrest Tuesday night and indicated he was potentially going “to carry out additional shootings.” The attacks began when he allegedly shot five people at the Young’s Asian Massage Parlor.

Two died at the scene and three others were taken to a hospital. Two of the victims died there. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office identified the victims as 33-year-old Delaina Ashley Yaun, 54-year-old Paul Andre Michels, 49-year-old Xiaojie Yan and 44-year-old Daoyou Feng.

The injured victim was a 30-year-old Hispanic man, authorities said.

Around an hour later after the first shooting, authorities responded to the Gold Spa in Atlanta and found three people suffering gunshot wounds. Across the street at the Aromatherapy Spa, responders found another two people injured after reports of gunshots there.

