Atlanta man arrested on warrant charges after arriving to hospital with gunshot wounds: police

A man who was taken to an Atlanta hospital with an inexplicable gunshot wound on Sunday morning was later arrested, police said.

The 37-year-old victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital by a private vehicle, the Atlanta Police Department said in a press release. Hours later, he was arrested by officers over unrelated outstanding warrants.

Police arrived at the hospital shortly before 1:20 a.m. after hearing reports about a man with a gunshot wound. Officers determined that he was injured at 341 Hill St. SE.

“The victim was alert, conscious, and breathing,” the Atlanta Police Department explained in the press release.

When police asked the man for details about his injury, he provided no details on the suspect or the incident.

“The victim was unable to provide officers with any suspect information or how the incident occurred,” police added. “The victim was taken into custody on unrelated outstanding warrants.”

Authorities later returned to the scene of the shooting to gather details about the incident.

Atlanta Police are actively investigating the case.