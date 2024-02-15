Atlanta high school shooting injures 4 students after dismissal, district says

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Four students were shot Wednesday outside an Atlanta high school, school administrators said.

The gunfire came from a vehicle shortly after students were dismissed from Benjamin E. Mays High School, Atlanta Public Schools said in a statement. The shooting occurred in the campus parking lot, the district said.

Four students were struck by gunfire and taken to a local hospital. They all sustained non-life-threatening wounds, the school district said.

“No other students, faculty, or staff were injured,” the district said in a statement. “All after-school activities have been cancelled. The safety and security of our students and staff are paramount.”

Atlanta Public Schools Police Department and Atlanta Fire Rescue responded to the scene. The shooting is under investigation.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Atlanta Police Department.