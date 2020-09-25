Atlanta exotic dancers star in 'Get your booty to the poll' voting ad

A group of exotic dancers in Atlanta starred in a new voting ad that encourages citizens to “get your booty to the poll.”

The public service announcement opens with a rotating cast of lingerie-clad dancers on a pole as a chorus of “get your booty to the poll” echoes in the background. Then it cuts to the dancers listing the reasons for voting in the upcoming election.

“You know it’s more than just the president on the ballot, right?” one dancer asks.

Another dancer says the district attorney decides who to prosecute and whether to “go after dirty cops.”

“Do you know who elects the DA? We do,” a dancer adds.

If you want to end cash bail, then “vote for the sheriffs and county officials that feel the same way you do,” another dancer says.

“Can’t make it rain if you’re locked up on some bull****,” yet another dancer quips.

The ad came to life after some politically minded creators found themselves out of work during the pandemic.

“Angela, our fearless director, thought it would be a great idea to have exotic dancers from some of Atlanta’s finest gentlemen’s clubs to tell their patrons and fans to ‘Get their booties to the poll!’” the group explains on its website. “The entire crew was made up of volunteers who were dedicated to the message and idea of increasing the voter turn-out amongst the black male demographic.”

The ad received praise for creativity, but also faced criticism online for explicitly targeting black men with the ad. Tariq Nasheed tweeted that “instead of talking about our tangibles, this is what the White Democrats think will appeal to us.”

The writer and director of the ad, Angela Gomes, responded on Twitter, pointing out that she’s a Black woman.

“I was NOT paid for this & used MY OWN MONEY & money raised from a GoFundMe to pay for it,” she tweeted. “Black people, especially Black men are ignored by our govt & I want them to know they need to start paying attention.”

Paul Fox, the producer of the ad, said the group is nonpartisan, and that responses to the ad have been polarized.

“I like the reception that we’ve gotten. It’s been pretty split, it’s been half and half,” Fox told Fox News. “In the same day, someone emailed me and said, ‘This is the most heinous, vile, disgusting thing I’ve ever seen in my entire life,’ which I think is incredible. And then I also had someone email me and say, ‘This is the best political ad I have ever seen.'”

The group’s GoFundMe raised $13,409 since it launched July 13.

Georgia has been a red state for decades, but a new poll out this week shows President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden tied in a dead heat. The poll, conducted by the University of Georgia’s School of Public and International Affairs for the Atlanta Journal Constitution found both candidates with 47% support among likely voters.