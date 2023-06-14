Atlanta boy, 12, brings gun to pool but is still allowed to swim

A child arrived at a pool in Atlanta, Georgia, with a gun in his backpack, and the firearm was then confiscated.

The 12-year-old boy brought the weapon to the Pittman Park pool, where a police officer hired for security purposes observed the image of the gun on the screening table.

The child handed the gun over to the police without incident, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.

Officials said the child was spoken to but was not taken into custody and was instead allowed to swim.

Atlanta is deploying sworn officers from the city’s police department and Fulton County to the major pools in the city’s system for the first time in response to the incident, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.

City Council member Michael Bond pushed for the dedicated coverage after reports of crime at Atlanta’s parks last year, including a shooting at one of the pools that led to the death of a 17-year-old.