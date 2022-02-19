Atlanta beauty supply store burglarized for over $15K worth of hair: report

website maker

An Atlanta beauty supply store was hit by robbers that took over $15,000 worth of hair Friday morning. Surveillance footage caught the two thieves on camera as they broke into the Black owned beauty supply store, Zoet Beauty Supply. Prior to entering the store, the suspects used flashlights to look through the window, potentially in an effort to find a way into the store.

They later threw a spark plug at the window, breaking the window and gaining entry. Charis McWhorter and Dana Hawkins, Zoet Beauty Supply co-owners, suspect that the two men have been watching the store based on how swiftly they were able to take the items. They got away with over $15,000 worth of supplies in a matter of minutes.

“This is where we think it was targeted or planned or they shopped with us before. They came in and immediately went two different ways and they went to the expensive things like the virgin hair wigs, virgin hair bundles and the expensive equipment like the clippers and trimmers,” Hawkins described.

Dawkins explained to WAGA that their loss not only affects them as business owners but affects the community as a whole.

“This is our way of giving back,” McWhorter says.

“Less than 3% are Black owned but about 99% are supported by Black customers. Therefore, we wanted to have representation to show you can do it too,” explained Hawkins.

Despite the loss, they want to continue their work as “the beauty supply store of the community.”