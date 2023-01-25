Atlanta, Baltimore, Detroit: Study shows Democrat run cities have highest homicide rates

WalletHub’s “Cities with the Biggest Homicide Rate Problems” study is out, and suggests that blue city residents have a higher chance of becoming a homicide victim.

The homicide rate in the U.S. has seen a rapid increase during the past few years. In this study, WalletHub compared the 45 of the largest U.S. cities based on per capita homicides in Q4 2022, as well as per capita homicides in Q4 2022 vs. Q4 2021 and Q4 2020.

NYC MAYOR ERIC ADAMS STILL BURDENED BY CRIME ONE YEAR IN OFFICE, DESPITE DROP IN MURDERS AND SHOOTINGS

The top five worst cities for homicide, beginning with #1 are: Atlanta, Ga., Baltimore, Md., Detroit, Mich., Las Vegas, Nev., and Kansas City, Mo.

The top five best cities for homicide rates, beginning with #40, are: Scottsdale, Ariz., Anchorage, Alaska, Fort Worth, Texas, Dallas, Texas, and St. Petersburg, Fla.

The list is dominated by cities with strong Democrat governments with the only Republican city within the top ten being Jacksonville, Florida at #9. The only other two Republican controlled cities to make the list are: Oklahoma City, Okla. at #27 and Fort Worth, Texas at #43.

NANCY PELOSI SAYS NY DEMOCRATS WHIFFED ON CRIME: ‘THE GOVERNOR DIDN’T REALIZE SOON ENOUGH’

Additionally, reliably red states only contribute to 19 spots on the list with reliably blue states contributing 26. With a lower number meaning a higher chance of homicide, WalletHub ranked blue cities as having a 22.29 average rank with red states contributing a 25.78 average rank.

“Fear of random crime and violence has always been a driving force that impacts public perception of public safety, public order, and community wellbeing,” Dr. Brian N. Williams Associate Professor of Public Policy at the University of Virginia said. “As a result, there comes an increase in sensitivity to the overall quality of life or the standard of health, security, contentment, and happiness at both the individual and communal level when crime and violence is random.”

