Atlanta airport sees delays after TSA agent tests positive for coronavirus: reports

Travelers using one of America’s busiest airports faced delays Wednesday after a Transportation Security Administration agent tested positive for the coronavirus.

The diagnosis prompted officials at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Georgia to shut down the airport’s main security checkpoint for a thorough biohazard cleaning, FOX 5 of Atlanta reported.

Long lines were seen at the airport’s North Checkpoint after travelers were rerouted there, according to the station.

The unidentified TSA agent last worked at the airport from 3:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday, FOX 5 reported.

The agent was the 30th TSA staffer at the Atlanta airport to test positive for the virus, Atlanta’s WGCL-TV reported.

Officials later reopened three lanes at the main checkpoint after they were cleaned, with remaining lanes to be cleaned Thursday, WGCL reported.

The airport distributed free face masks in the area and requested social distancing, according to the station.

Thursday is supposed to be the Atlanta airport’s busiest day of the Fourth of July weekend, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.