Atlanta ‘active shooter’ situation leaves multiple people injured, police say

An active shooter situation inside an Atlanta building has left multiple people injured, authorities said Wednesday.

The shooting occurred around noon inside a building on West Peachtree Street between 12th and 13th Streets, the Atlanta Police Department said.

While few details were immediately available, police said that they are aware of “multiple people injured.”

No suspect was in custody and no details about a suspect were immediately provided.

“Anyone in the area is asked to secure their building and shelter in place,” police said, urging citizens not in the area to stay away.

