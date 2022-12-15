Athena Strand’s father sues FedEx, her alleged killer, and the Texas-based contractor that hired him

The father of Athena Strand, the 7-year-old Texas girl who authorities say was killed by a contracted FedEx driver, is suing her alleged killer, the parcel delivery company, and the contractor that hired him.

Jacob Strand filed the lawsuit in Wise County alleging the companies were negligent in their hiring of Tanner Horner and that they “breached the duty of care,” Fox Dallas reported.

He is seeking $1 million in damages and a jury trial.

ALLEGED KILLING OF TEXAS GIRL BY FEDEX DRIVER RAISES SECURITY CONCERNS ABOUT SHIPPING SERVICE

Horner, 30, is charged with capital murder and aggravated kidnapping in connection to Strand’s death.

He said he accidentally struck the girl with his delivery vehicle and strangled her in the van. He was delivering a package to Jacob Strand in Paradise, Texas, at the time.

Despite being hit by the van, Horner says Strand was okay, even able to talk after the incident and tell him her name. However, he apparently panicked and shoved Strand into his vehicle, authorities said.

After attempting to break the girl’s neck, Horner resorted to strangling Strand because he was concerned she might tell her father about the situation, according to an affidavit obtained by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Two days later, the girl’s body was found less than 10 miles from her father’s property.

Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said the death penalty will be sought against Horner. Fox News Digital has reached out to FedEx.