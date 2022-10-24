At least 3 killed in St. Louis high school shooting, including suspect, a former student

At least three people were killed in a shooting at a St. Louis, Missouri high school on Monday, including the shooter, an adult and another female.

St. Louis Public Schools announced earlier Monday that eight people, including at least two students, had been transported to a local hospital, and police are on the scene. The St. Louis Police Department also confirmed that its officers had responded to an “active shooting incident” and said a suspect was in custody.

Police did not clarify the age of the third victim, a female, nor did they clarify her relationship to the school.

St. Louice Police Chief Michael Slack said the doors to the school were locked, something that “bought time” for school security officers to react.

“There was an exchange of gunfire,” Slack said.

The shooting occurred at the Central Visual and Performing Arts high school. The SLMPD declined to offer further details when contacted by Fox News Digital.

“Police are on site at Central Visual and Performing Arts this morning following reports of an active shooter and both CVPA and Collegiate are on lockdown. The shooter was quickly stopped by police inside CVPA. We have reports of 2 students injured and on the way to the hospital,” SLPS announced in a statement.

Images from outside the school showed busses lined up and students crowded in the parking lot. Police soon established a “reunification location” at another nearby high school, allowing parents to pick up their children.

“Students are still being evacuated from the schools and to safe and secure sites. We will send information on where parents can reunite with students,” the statement continued.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-MO, praised the “swift response of local law enforcement” in a statement to Fox News.

“Devastating news in St. Louis,” he wrote. “My office is in contact with local authorities, and we stand ready to offer all assistance possible.”