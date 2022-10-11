At least 26 Pennsylvania children, teaching aides rushed to hospital after carbon monoxide leak at day care

Multiple children at a Pennsylvania day care were sickened Tuesday morning after carbon monoxide leaked in the building, according to a local report.

The incident happened at Happy Smiles Learning Center in Allentown, fire Capt. John Christopher told WFMZ-TV.

All of Allentown’s ambulances were responding to the leak, according to the station. Multiple children were reportedly carried out of the day care on stretchers and taken to hospitals across the Lehigh Valley.

According to the station, 26 children and teaching aides were rushed to four nearby hospitals, where they all were in stable condition.

As some children remained at the scene awaiting transportation, a neighboring day care was allowing the children to stay there and keep warm, the report said.

Officials said that parents have been notified of the incident.

The emergency call was prompted when one child fell unconscious. Responding firefighters detected carbon monoxide and initiated a full evacuation.