At least 11 children missing in East Texas since March, including baby: report

At least 11 children are missing in East Texas since March and 145 children have been reported missing across the state so far this year, according to a report.

The majority are teens, according to KTYL-FM near Longview, Texas, which cited missingkids.org.

The 11 children in East Texas are Amanda Boswell, 17; Gloria Brooks, 16; Deandre Lusk, 16; Logan Sherrin, 17; Anna Kerns, 15; Ladarrion Brown, 17; Marsiano Garcia, 16; Sadarea Roberts, 16; Myronisha Potts, 16; Crespin Navaez, 16; and even a 10-month-old baby named Sadavious who went missing in March, KTYL reported.

Late last month, a 14-year-old girl was allegedly abducted by her father from Point, Texas. She was found safe nearly a week later, KTVT-TV in Dallas-Fort Worth reported.

The girl’s father, Justin Gray, 40, allegedly took the girl after assaulted her mother and chased her with a knife. He was arrested in Mineral Wells, Texas