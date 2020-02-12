At least 1 US marshal injured in Baltimore shooting

At least one U.S. marshal was shot in northeast Baltimore Wednesday afternoon, Baltimore police confirmed to Fox News.

Two officers responded to a call shortly after noon in the Maryland city’s Frankford neighborhood, the Baltimore Sun reported.

The Baltimore Police Media Relations office confirmed to Fox News that one U.S. marshal was shot. She could not confirm his or her condition or if there were multiple shots.

A police spokeswoman initially told the Baltimore Sun a second U.S. marshal was injured in the shooting, but then said the department was still confirming details.

In a separate shooting about 10 miles away, two people died and another suffered gunshot wounds around 11 a.m. in Baltimore’s Cherry Hill neighborhood.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.