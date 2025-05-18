At least 1 dead after bomb rocks Palm Springs reproductive center: ‘Intentional act of terrorism’

​

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) bomb technicians are investigating after an apparent car bombing near a Palm Springs, California, fertility clinic on Saturday, left one person dead and at least four people injured.

The blast, which FBI Los Angeles assistant director Akil David called an “intentional act of terrorism,” happened just before 11 a.m. local time near an American Reproductive Centers facility.

Acknowledging the attack was “targeted,” officials said they are still investigating if the incident was an act of international or domestic terrorism.

However, they did note it is “probably one of the largest bombing investigations that we’ve had in Southern California … on the scale of the Aliso Viejo bombing in Orange County” in 2018.

Authorities did not immediately identify the person who died in the explosion, and said they would not confirm the relationship between the decedent and the person of interest.

Palm Springs Police Chief Andy Miles said the incident extended across multiple blocks, describing it as a “massive crime scene.”

“Terrorism came knocking on the door of Palm Springs,” Miles said during a news conference Saturday night. “We survived, and I can tell you that this city will rise and be more and be more effective as a beacon of hope than before.”

Miles said the bombing was an isolated attack.

Posts on social media showed nearby businesses with glass and debris blown out of windows.

The American Reproductive Centers fertility clinic said no staff members were harmed, and while the building was damaged, the IVF lab — including eggs, embryos and reproductive materials — were spared.

“This morning, an unexpected and tragic incident occurred outside our Palm Springs facility when a vehicle exploded in the parking lot near our building,” the company wrote in a Facebook post. “We are heartbroken to learn that this event claimed a life and caused injuries, and our deepest condolences go out to the individuals and families affected.”

The company said it is conducting “a complete safety inspection,” and confirmed operations and sensitive medical areas were not impacted by the blast.

“Our mission has always been to help build families, and in times like these, we are reminded of just how fragile and precious life is,” the post read. “In the face of this tragedy, we remain committed to creating hope — because we believe that healing begins with community, compassion, and care. … This moment has shaken us—but it has not stopped us. We will continue to serve with strength, love, and the hope that brings new life into the world.”

Personnel from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) in Los Angeles are assisting with the investigation.

The Palm Springs Police Department‘s active call log listed multiple responses for medical service on the 1100 block of N Palm Canyon Drive, beginning just before 11 a.m. local time.

There were also various calls for burglaries in the area, according to police records.

Bill Essayli, U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California, said in an X post that his office will release “as much as possible,” once details are confirmed.

“We are aware of the explosion that occurred this morning in Palm Springs,” Essayli wrote in the post. “FBI is on scene and will be investigating whether this was an intentional act. We will release as much information as possible once we are able to confirm details.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s press office confirmed he was briefed on the explosion.

“The state, through @Cal_OES, is coordinating with local and federal authorities to support the response,” according to an X post.

The Palm Springs Fire Department, California Highway Patrol, and Desert Regional Medical Center did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s requests for comment.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office told Fox News Digital it is not responding to the incident.