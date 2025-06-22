At least 1 dead, 10 shot during South Carolina Juneteenth event near veterans’ center

​

Nearly a dozen people were shot Saturday night near a South Carolina veterans’ center during a “Juneteenth celebration.”

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed at least 10 people were shot, and one person is dead after a fight in the parking lot of the local Veterans of Foreign Wars post.

One person was flown to Greenville Memorial Hospital and at least eight others were taken to nearby hospitals in Anderson and Greenville.

The crowd, which included hundreds of people, gathered for the county’s sixth annual Juneteenth celebration, sheriff’s officials wrote in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

Following the shooting, hundreds of people scattered, leaving behind shoes and debris in the road.

In what officials called a “chaotic scene,” more than 50 law enforcement personnel, EMS, firefighters, troopers and South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) officers responded.

“This remains an active investigation and detectives and deputies continue to work this unfolding scene,” the agency said.