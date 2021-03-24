Asian woman, 75, who fought back against attacker to donate nearly $1M from GoFundMe

A 75-year-old Asian woman who fought back against her alleged 39-year-old attacker in San Francisco last week after police say he hit her while she was waiting to cross the street will donate the nearly $1 million raised for her medical bills to fight anti-Asian crime.

“She insists on making this decision saying this issue is bigger than her,” a GoFundMe update from her family said on Tuesday.

The page was initially created to assist Xiao Zhen Xie financially after the attack left her with two black eyes a swollen wrist and PTSD, her grandson, John Chen, wrote and had a goal of $50,000. By Tuesday evening, donors had given more than $922,000.

“She said we must not [submit] to racism and we must fight to the death if necessary,” Chen wrote. “She also stated multiple times to donate all the funds generated in this GoFundMe back to the Asian American community to combat racism.”

She told KPIX-TV in San Francisco the suspect had punched her in the eye without provocation. She said she picked up a wooden board on the sidewalk and defended herself with it.

Video of the aftermath showed the suspect, identified as Stephen Jenkins, handcuffed to a stretcher with a bloodied face. Police said he was taken to the hospital for a “prior medical condition.”

Jenkins was arrested and is suspected in another attack on an 83-year-old Asian man on the same day. He has been charged with two counts of assault, according to People magazine.

Police are still investigating if race factored into the alleged attacks, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Chen added that his grandmother’s swelling has gone down and she is feeling more “optimistic” and in “better spirits” after experiencing anxiety and fear following the attack.

“The [American Asian and Pacific Islander] community is bleeding from this violence and hatred,” Chen wrote of the uptick in anti-Asian attacks. “We as a community cannot stay silent nor be silenced anymore. That is why our family plans to donate ALL funds generated in this GoFundMe to help the AAPI community recover, and combat racism.”