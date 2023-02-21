Asbury University ends 24/7 revival meeting after 50K flock to Kentucky town over 13 days

The marathon worship service at Asbury University that has drawn tens of thousands of participants from across the country is being forced to downsize.

School officials are saying that the rapid influx of visitors — whom they welcome and appreciate — is causing logistical issues for the surrounding area and will need to move off campus.

“We had authorities that had to redirect traffic away from Wilmore. Our town’s institutions and our town’s infrastructure is just not in a place to absorb the influx of the blessed guests that we have had,” said Asbury University President Kevin Brown, according to Religion News Service.

The evangelical service in Wilmore, Kentucky has been celebrating nonstop for two weeks in what many of its participants are calling a “revival.”

The movement began after students refused to leave following a chapel service last Wednesday, and the services have since grown to pack the school’s chapel with worshipers from all over the country.

The university designated Monday as the “concluding public worship service” of the event, stating that from Tuesday onwards services would be moved off campus.

Asbury will continue streaming parts of services still being held for young adults in Hughes Auditorium through Thursday.

“We are also tremendously thankful for the men and women who have worked so hard and diligently to create space for this special move of God. Hosting such a significant moment comes with a cost–and the goodwill and humility of our community has been inspiring,” Brown said in a statement.

It concluded, “Finally, we cannot fully express the profound gratitude we have for stewarding this outpouring in the life of our school and beyond. Ultimately, we pray that our efforts in these days point to our Savior.”