A 21-year-old has been arrested in connection with a fatal armed robbery at a Georgia gun range.

Jacob Christian Muse, of College Park, is charged with three counts of malice murder, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a Friday release.

Last week’s crime left three members of a family dead at the rural Coweta County’s Lock Stock & Barrel Shooting Range.

Grantville officers discovered the bodies of the gun range’s owner, his wife and grandson on the evening of April 8

The Grantville Police Department responded to a 911 call from Coweta County Coroner Tommy Richard Hawk, Jr. at 8:08 p.m. ET.