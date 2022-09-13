Army suggests food stamps for soldiers battling inflation

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. Army has released guidance for soldiers as they fight inflation, including a suggestion that they take advantage of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), commonly known as food stamps.

SNAP, a benefit for low-income Americans, is a program for which “service members and their families may be eligible,” the guidance said, pointing soldiers and their families to the SNAP website and phone number. SNAP is one of several options discussed as part of the Army’s Financial Readiness Program.

“With inflation affecting everything from gas prices to groceries to rent, some Soldiers and their families are finding it harder to get by on the budgets they’ve set and used before,” guidance from Sergeant Major Michael Grinston said. “Soldiers of all ranks can seek guidance, assistance, and advice through the Army’s Financial Readiness Program.”

SNAP applications are processed through state agencies, each with its own eligibility standards. Applicants have to go through their local offices.

Other programs include Financial Frontline, a “one-stop shop” with resources including educational videos for managing debt, tax resources, financial literacy training, and more. The Financial Readiness Program also provides free financial counseling.

The guidance also pointed soldiers to the government’s Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program for those who qualify.

“If you join the military and have a government student loan, the U.S. government will pay it off in 10 years through the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program,” it said.

Additionally, the Army noted that soldiers can also seek financial assistance from the Army Emergency Relief nonprofit organization, which helps service members and their families via grants and interest-free loans.