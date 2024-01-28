Army soldier dead, another hospitalized in Texas after off-base altercation escalates into shooting

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

A Fort Cavazos solider is dead and another remained hospitalized Saturday, after a dispute ended in a shooting off-base in central Texas, Army Lt. Col. Charles Patterson confirmed to Fox News Digital Saturday evening.

Both men, who have not yet been identified, were assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division in the Army’s III Armored Corps at Fort Cavazos, formerly known as Fort Hood.

Patterson said the Saturday morning shooting is being investigated by the Army and the Nolanville Police Department and the base is “supporting the families” following the incident.

US ARMY INVESTIGATING MAINE SHOOTER WHO KILLED 18 PEOPLE

TEXAS SUSPECT IN A DAY-LONG SHOOTING SPREE THAT LEFT 6 DEAD, 3 INJURED ARRESTED, CHARGED WITH CAPITAL MURDER

Nolanville police confirmed in a press release that the department is working with the Fort Cavazos Army Criminal Investigation Division.

The surviving soldier is in stable condition, Patterson said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities haven’t given any other details about the shooting, including what the altercation was about.