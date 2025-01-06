Army releases assignments for Shamsud-Din Jabbar, Matthew Livelsberger after New Year’s Day attacks

Newly released military documents regarding New Year’s Day attackers Matthew Livelsberger and Shamsud-Din Jabbar show that while both were stationed at then-Fort Bragg and deployed to Afghanistan, the two never served together.

On New Year’s Day, both Livelsberger and Jabbar carried out attacks in two major U.S. cities.

Jabbar, a 42-year-old U.S. citizen from Texas, plowed a rented pickup truck with an ISIS flag attached to the trailer hitch into a crowd on Bourbon Street in New Orleans during the early morning hours, killing more than a dozen people and injuring dozens more. Livelsberger exploded a Tesla Cybertruck in front of the Trump International Hotel Las Vegas later that morning.

Investigators said early in the investigation that both men served in the Army and were stationed at Fort Bragg, the North Carolina military base now known as Fort Liberty. They were deployed in Afghanistan at the same time, leading some to speculate the two incidents were connected and that the two men worked together.

But on Sunday, Army spokesperson Lt. Col. Ruth Castro said Livelsberger and Jabbar did not serve together, despite the overlap.

The Army also provided assignments for Livelsberger and Jabbar to show where the two were stationed and what role they served in.

While on active duty, Jabbar worked as a human resources specialist and was stationed at Fort Richardson, Arkansas, from January 2008 to September 2010. During that period, he was also deployed to Afghanistan from February 2009 to January 2010.

From February 2008 to October 2010, Livelsberger was stationed with the 10th Special Forces Group in Germany. Between May and December 2009 and June and September 2010, Livelsberger was deployed to Afghanistan.

Although both men were deployed in Afghanistan at the same time, the Army said they were among as many as 100,000 U.S. service members deployed to the country.

Jabbar was stationed with the 1st 82nd Infantry Provisional at Fort Bragg from June 2011 to January 2015, and Livelsberger was stationed there with the Student Support Battalion from December 2012 to October 2013.

The Army said that while they were both stationed at Fort Bragg in 2012, 50,000 other U.S. service members were stationed there as well.

The FBI said last week that it had not found any potential terror ties to Livelsberger.

In a press conference Friday afternoon, Las Vegas Metro Police Department Sheriff Kevin McMahill spoke about Livelsberger’s struggle with PTSD and his possible motive for the New Year’s attack.

“Although this incident is more public and more sensational than usual, it ultimately appears to be a tragic case of suicide involving a heavily decorated combat veteran who is struggling with PTSD and other issues,” McMahill said.

Police officials on Friday also released sections of Livelsberger’s “manifesto.”

“This was not a terrorist attack, it was a wake-up call,” Livelsberger wrote, according to the cropped notes shared by Las Vegas police. “Americans only pay attention to spectacles and violence. What better way to get my point across than a stunt with fireworks and explosives?”

The New Orleans attack, on the other hand, was clearly terror-inspired, authorities said. Jabbar, who had pledged allegiance to ISIS, killed 14 people and injured dozens more, according to authorities, who said Jabbar then opened fire on responding officers. They returned fire and killed him.

