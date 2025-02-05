Army recruiting shatters records after President Trump election win

The U.S. Army recently announced it shattered previous recruiting records, with December 2024 being the most productive December in 15 years.

The branch reported it enlisted nearly 350 soldiers every day that month, Army officials announced Tuesday on social media.

“Our Recruiters have one of the toughest jobs – inspiring the next generation of #Soldiers to serve. Congratulations and keep up the great work! #BAYCB,” Army recruiting officials wrote in a post on X.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth took to X to share the news.

“BOTTOM LINE: America’s youth want to serve under the bold & strong “America First” leadership of [President Donald Trump] @realDonaldTrump.”

In October 2023, the Army unveiled a series of sweeping changes to its recruiting enterprise, including an expanded focus on a larger share of the labor market and the creation of a specialized talent acquisition workforce.

The Army surged medical providers to Military Entrance Processing Stations across the country to help make the enlistment process more efficient, and leveraged innovative new technologies to reach expanded audiences and help identify candidates interested in military service.

There was also a notable expansion of the branch’s Future Soldier Preparatory Course, which helps potential recruits overcome academic and physical fitness barriers to service, while allegedly “not sacrificing quality for quantity.”

Still, the U.S. military missed its recruiting goals by 41,000 in 2023.

In 2024, theArmy announced it was cutting its force by 24,000 in a restructuring to “help the service fight in future wars.”

The almost 5 percent of jobs cut affected posts that remained empty, according to the Army.

