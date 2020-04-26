Army Ranger veteran Mat Best on daily life amid coronavirus: 'It's impressive to see the American spirit shine through'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Quarantine Routine is a regular feature that asks political power brokers and public figures how their daily lives have changed — and how they’re still doing their jobs — during the coronavirus crisis.

U.S. Army Ranger veteran and entrepreneur Mat Best has been known to keep himself busy.

Whether it’s at the helm of Black Rifle Coffee Company (BRCC) as its executive vice president, writing a best-selling book, “Thank You For My Service,” or coming up with viral content reaching over 3.6 million people across his various social media platforms, Best has amassed a dedicated following often tuning in to see what stunt, endeavor or original song he’s up to next.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

While the coronavirus has affected his company’s logistics — and his work travel schedule — Best told Fox News his quarantine routine hasn’t been much different than before the outbreak. And, some silver linings included being able to spend more time with his dad and “see the American spirit shine through” amid the crisis.

How has your daily routine changed since social distancing measures began?

“I live in the middle of nowhere and have a personal home gym,” Best told Fox News. “I’m fortunate to have built that environment for myself before coronavirus.”

The outbreak has, however, changed way Black Rifle Coffee operates.

“We have everyone other than nonessential employees working remotely,” Best said, noting that the company already had three corporate headquarters spread across the country — so the technology to work from home was already in place.

“Safety comes first,” he said. “It’s just been getting people used to working remotely. We took massive measures on safety as far as roasting and distribution.”

CAREER ADVICE FROM THE BREAKOUT ARMY VETERAN ENTREPRENEUR BEHIND BLACK RIFLE COFFEE COMPANY

To stay even more in touch, the company hosts a virtual cocktail hour every Friday to “get together, smoke and joke,” Best said.

What are the biggest challenges in doing your job during this crisis?

For Best and Evan Hafer, BRCC’s chief executive officer and founder, “the safety and well-being of our employees and customers come first.”

“We’re classified as an essential item,” Best said of the company’s namesake and primary product — well, obviously coffee.

ARMY RANGER VETERAN: SAVE SOMEONE’S LIFE AMID CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

BRCC — a veteran-owned company focused on giving back — has been doing it constantly, giving back to the military, police and first-responder communities. “We’ve changed our focus to be on supporting people whose lives have changed more drastically than ours” during the pandemic, Best said.

To that end, the company recently donated 19,000 bags of coffee to first responders, clinicians and hospitals across the U.S., Best said. “We’re really focusing on that, how we can support people who are combatting the virus and who are essential workers, including those who are part of the supply chain,” such as truckers, he added.

What do you miss the most about how you did your job before this began?

Life is still pretty good for Best, who pointed out that he cut out only “frivolous activities” from his life.

“The office and home have been my only stops the last six weeks,” he said. “I miss practicing sky-diving, but nothing you can complain about.”

WATCH MAT BEST’S NEW SONG ‘QUARANTINE’

As far as his work schedule goes, he’s still busy, but he’s not jetting across the country for work these days, Best said.

“I went from traveling to eight states in one week to none,” he added.

What surprised you most about how life has changed?

Best said he’s impressed with how the country has been “coming together to support first responders, doctors and nurses who are working” to fight coronavirus.

“It’s impressive to see the American spirit shine through. Nothing makes me happier than to see the left, right and middle coming together,” Best said. “It’s been really nice to see.”

AMERICA TOGETHER: UPLIFTING IMAGES FROM ACROSS THE COUNTRY

How do you blow off steam?

As far as finding new outlets to express himself, Best says he’s “pretty fortunate.”

“I’m really focused more on the creative stuff — making videos, marketing, working, playing with the dogs,” he said.

And, quality time with his family.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“I’ve been spending so much time with my father, which is awesome,” Best said. “Normally, I’m on the road a lot, but I’ve been going over to see him four times a week. It’s a small thing you take for granted.”

He added, “It’s actually really nice to have whiskey with my dad and shoot the s–t about childhood.”