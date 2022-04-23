Army of masked robbers enter Louis Vuitton, steal over $104K of merchandise in minutes

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An army of masked robbers entered a Louis Vuitton boutique in Kenwood, Ohio on Wednesday, leaving with almost every piece of merchandise the store had out.

Around 3:00PM at the Kenwood Towne Centre, eight to ten masked individuals were dropped off in front of the mall before making a straight march into the Louis Vuitton outlet. The group of thieves stole over $140,000 in merchandise in a matter of minutes, according to local outlet WSMV.

The group then dashed out of the mall, merchandise in hand, to make their escape. The thieves were filmed getting into a black sedan and gray SUV.

Authorities are still investigating the incident. No arrests have yet been made, and the police are asking for anyone with knowledge of the incident to contact the department.

Unarmed, masked robberies have skyrocketed in the past few years as penalties and sentencing for petty theft and robbery have gone down.

Organized gangs of thieves and coordinated strikes on stores have become increasingly common as offenders feel confident that they will not be stopped or detained by store personnel.