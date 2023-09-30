Army helicopter crashes into power lines in Washington state, makes ‘hard landing’

An Army helicopter struck high-voltage transmission lines and made a “hard landing” in Washington state, officials said.

Grant PUD, a public utility provider, said power lines were down in the Columbia River and across State Route 243, which was briefly closed, in Beverly, located about 150 miles southeast of Seattle.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the helicopter “made a hard landing” after striking power lines over the river. The incident happened around 5:40 p.m. PT, authorities said.

The helicopter, a U.S. Army AH-64E Apache helicopter, was assigned to the 4-6th Heavy Attack Reconnaissance Squadron of the 16th Combat Aviation Brigade based at Joint Base Lewis McChord, just south of Seattle.

The crash occurred during a routine training exercise, the brigade said in a social media post.

“There were no fatalities, but both pilots were evacuated to Yakima Training Center for evaluation by military medical personnel,” the post states. “The incident is under investigation.”

A wildfire as a result of the crash was under control in the area, Grant PUD said. Power was out to about 50 Grant PUD customers, but was expected to be quickly restored.

Fox News Digital has reached out to authorities and the utility company.