Army four-star general suspended during investigation of alleged misconduct

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

The U.S. Army recently suspended a four-star general after documents revealed that he allegedly meddled with the military branch’s command assessment program.

Gen. Charles Hamilton, the head of Army Materiel Command, has been temporarily suspended from his job, according to Army Secretary Christine Wormuth’s spokeswoman. The news was first reported by Military.com.

Hamilton is accused of using his high-ranking position to influence the approval of a lieutenant colonel’s command assignment.

CONGRESSIONAL GOLD MEDAL SOUGHT FOR WWII GHOST ARMY THAT DUPED NAZIS

The female lieutenant colonel was initially interviewed by an assessment board, which had unanimously voted not to recommend her for command.

The four-star general allegedly persuaded the board to give the lieutenant colonel a second interview. Before that interview took place, Hamilton reportedly contacted the second interview’s potential panelists to discuss the candidates.

The second panel also voted against the candidate. The officer is still allowed to try a future assessment next year.

NATIONAL WWII MUSEUM’S NEW EXHIBIT USES AI TO LET VISITORS HAVE VIRTUAL CONVERSATIONS WITH VETERANS

Hamilton has been reassigned amid the investigation. Wormuth’s spokesperson, Army Col. Randee Farrell, told the Associated Press that the Secretary of the Army stands by the integrity of the Battalion Commander Assessment Program.

Once Hamilton’s investigation is over, the Army will review its command assessment program “to ensure maximum fairness,” Farrell said.

Four-star generals are top-ranking in the Army, and only nine officers have ever earned the rank of five-star general. According to the Army’s website, Hamilton began his job as a Commanding General in March 2023. Before that, he was a Lieutenant General and served as the Army’s deputy chief of staff.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Given that this matter is currently under investigation, we can provide no further comment at this time,” Army spokesperson Maj. Guster Cunningham III told Fox News Digital in an email.

No additional details are immediately available.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.