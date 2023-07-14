Armed suspect arrested outside Obama residence indicted on 6 counts; 4 in relation to Jan 6 riot

Taylor Taranto, the suspect arrested near former President Obama’s residence last month, was indicted on Friday in a Washington, D.C., court.

A grand jury indicted Taranto, 37, on six counts during proceedings at the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

The full list of charges listed in the indictment includes: carrying a pistol without a license, possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a capitol building or grounds and demonstrating in a capitol building.

Two of the six charges are in relation to Taranto’s arrest outside Obama’s residence in Washington, D.C., last month.

He was taken into custody by Secret Service agents on June 29 in the Kalorama neighborhood of Washington, D.C.

The arrest came a day after he livestreamed himself on his public YouTube channel, during which he said he had a detonator and threatened to blow up his “self-driving” vehicle at the National Institute of Standards and Technology, which is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland, prosecutors said.

Four of the charges from the Friday indictment are misdemeanors related to his presence at the Capitol riots in 2021, for which he was already wanted by authorities when he was arrested at the Obama residence.

Taranto, an Iraq war veteran, will remain in detention in Washington, D.C., after being denied bail by U.S. Magistrate Judge Zia Faruqui earlier this week.

Faruqui said he does not think Taranto is a flight risk but stated he must consider his “dangerousness” in light of the suspect’s possession of firearms and threats to elected officials.

Faruqui added that he believes Taranto was simply “taking orders.”

On the same day as his eventual arrest, Taranto reposted a Truth Social message from former President Donald Trump containing Obama’s purported address, prosecutors claim.

“I’m frustrated you’re here,” Faruqui said of Taranto. “If our system was fair, you wouldn’t be here.”