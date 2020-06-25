Armed protesters at site of Rayshard Brooks shooting ‘removed’: report

The armed protesters that were observed by a Fox News news crew late Tuesday night near the Wendy’s parking lot where Rayshard Brooks was fatally shot have been “removed” from the location, according to a local report.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution pointed to a report from Channel 2 Action News that said the armed group was cleared from the area. But the paper reported that police denied any involvement in the removal of protesters. Police said they “assisted in clearing University Avenue barriers that had been blocking the road,” according to the paper.

The paper said it is unclear if another law enforcement agency took action. The Atlanta Police Department did not immediately respond to an email from Fox News seeking comment.

Protests have emerged at the Wendy’s where Garrett Rolfe, a former Atlanta police officer, fatally shot Brooks. The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office said Brooks posed no threat to the officer, but Rolfe’s lawyer told Fox News last week that Brooks wrestled the officers and pointed a Taser at them that he took during the struggle. Rolfe was charged with felony murder.

Steve Harrigan, a Fox News correspondent, spoke to a few armed protesters who said that city police were not allowed there because “they’re not here to protect us.”

Harrigan asked the armed Atlanta men– who insisted that they were peaceful– what would happen if a police officer told them to drop their weapon.

“It’s my legal right to bear arms,” said one, referring to the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. “And at no point will I allow my right to be disturbed.”

