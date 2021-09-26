Armed man at US Open of Surfing site in California is killed by police

The California beach where the U.S. Open of Surfing is taking place this weekend was also the site of a fatal officer-involved shooting Saturday.

Police in Huntington Beach who were called to the scene on a report of “a suspicious man with a gun” ultimately shot and killed the suspect, who was described as “an adult Hispanic man,” a police statement said.

“The suspect was non-compliant to the multiple commands given and an officer-involved shooting occurred,” the police statement said. “Various lifesaving measures were provided, and the suspect was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.”

A gun was recovered at the scene, the statement added.

Many police departments have a policy of placing on leave, pending an investigation, any officers who are involved in the use of their weapons. The Huntington Beach statement did not identify the responding officers or address whether they would be placed on leave but it said the Orange County Sheriff’s Department would lead an investigation into the incident.

The surfing competition at Huntington Beach began Monday and continues through Sunday. The U.S. Open of Surfing is an annual weeklong competition next to the Huntington Beach pier.

Huntington Beach is about 37 miles south of downtown Los Angeles.