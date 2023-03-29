Armed grandma stops robber in his tracks when his gun jams while robbing her food truck

A Houston grandmother fatally shot an 23-year-old man trying to rob her food truck at gunpoint – but his gun’s trigger jammed, police said.

Police said a would-be robber pulled up to soul food truck Elite Eats around 1 p.m. Tuesday in southwest Houston, asked what kind of food the truck served, and then suddenly stuck a gun in the window, KHOU 11 reported.

The man allegedly pointed his firearm at 53-year-old Keshondra Howard Turner and her brother before pulling the trigger, but the gun jammed.

Turner, who is licensed to carry, fired several shots at the robber who collapsed 50 feet away and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

HANDGUN OWNERS CARRYING DAILY IN US DOUBLED IN 4 YEARS; SELF-PROTECTION CITED AS MAIN REASON: STUDY

“My momma is a great person, you know?” Howard’s son Derick Howard told KHOU 11. “Good-hearted, looking out for everybody. She’d give the shirt off her back.”

“I hope she’s alright because I know right now she’s going crazy because that’s not even (like) her.”

AUSTIN MURDER TRIAL BEGINS FOR ARMY SERGEANT WHO CLAIMS HE SHOT ARMED PROTESTER IN SELF-DEFENSE IN 2020

Houston police said Turner had a panic attack following the shooting and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The family said they have been operating the food truck in that same parking lot for three years and never had any problems until now.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“She’s a Godly woman, that’s why the gun jammed because God jammed it,” Derick Howard said.