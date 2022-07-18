Armed ‘good Samaritan’ neutralizes gunman, Uvalde bodycam video and more top headlines

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

HERO WITH A HANDGUN – Police praise armed ‘good Samaritan’ who neutralized gunman during deadly rampage at mall. Continue reading …

CLEANING HOUSE – Liberal city’s new DA goes on firing spree after voters oust predecessor.Continue reading …

TRAGEDY TIMELINE – Uvalde police release bodycam footage showing controversial school shooting response. Continue reading …

BLIND SPOT – Semiconductor shortage is chipping away at car safety features. Continue reading …

‘WE DID IT’– Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez share details from surprise wedding. Continue reading …

POLITICS

A DEMOCRATIC FAILURE – NY Mag column declares “death” of ‘Democrats’ domestic ambitions: “A ‘catastrophe’ with ‘a thousand fathers.” Continue reading …

‘NOT SURPRISED’ – Mayra Flores says she’s not surprised by Jill Biden’s ‘tacos’ comments about Latinos. Continue reading …

ON PACE FOR RETURN – Biden COVID czar voices support for LA bringing back indoor mask mandate. Continue reading …

OUT OF PURVIEW – January 6 committee chair Bennie Thompson continues to keep Pelosi “off-limits” for scrutiny, New York GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik says. Continue reading …

MEDIA

PETRIFIED DEMS – Glenn Greenwald explains media shift against Biden: “Democrats are petrified” he’s going to run again. Continue reading …

NPR BLASTED – Conservatives, journalists criticize NPR’s new ‘disinformation reporting team,’ recall Hunter Biden dismissal. Continue reading …

CHANGING THE FOCUS – Biden to reporter asking if he regrets MBS fist bump: “Why don’t you guys talk about something that matters?” Continue reading …

OUT OF TOUCH? – Amid high gas prices, Pete Buttigieg slammed for telling Americans to switch to electric cars. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

TREY GOWDY – Fox News host says President Biden should expect some scrutiny after his recent Middle East trip. Continue reading …

MARK LEVIN – Biden is solely responsible for sabotaging the US economy and energy sector, Fox News host says. Continue reading …

STEVE HILTON – Biden’s visit to Saudi Arabia is the second most disgraceful moment of his presidency, Fox News host says. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

JAILHOUSE SHOCK – Notorious Rikers Island NYC lock-up grappling with staffing & safety as inmate deaths mount. Continue reading …

AUTHOR’S ROLE IN MURDER QUESTIONED – “Where the Crawdads Sing” author Delia Owens wanted for questioning in murder. Continue reading …

EMPTY PROMISES – Celebrities say they’ll leave US over political differences, but curiously, they’re still here…. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood?Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

“Joe Biden and the Democrat Party are, in fact, responsible for sabotaging our economy and sabotaging our energy industry. It has nothing to do with foreign forces and foreign powers or boogeymen. It has something to do with actual policies that have been in the process now for decades.”

– MARK LEVIN

