Armed Florida man suspected of planning mass shooting at strip club to undergo psych evaluation

A Florida man who allegedly planned a mass shooting at a strip club but was stopped as he walked into the crowded club with a handgun and wore a devil’s mask over his face, is set to undergo a psychiatric evaluation before the case goes to trial.

On March 19, 2023, 44-year-old Michael Rudman was seen in dramatic surveillance video released by the Tampa Police Department, wearing a red and black devil mask with the words “kill” and “darkk one” on his arms.

Rudman then allegedly walked toward the entrance of the venue with a handgun in one hand and a flashlight in the other before 55-year-old Manuel “Manny” Anthony Resto spotted him.

Resto at first thought it was a prank, but after seeing the firearm, he moved to stop Rudman and knocked the firearm out of his hand before the two got into a fight.

ARMED FLORIDA MAN IN DEVIL MASK STOPPED BY ‘HEROIC’ STRIP CLUB SECURITY GUARDS: VIDEO

During the fight, one round was shot from the firearm before Resto eventually grabbed the gun and pointed it at Rudman. No one was hit by the bullet.

FOX 13 in Tampa reported that according to an affidavit, the suspect was carrying several rounds of ammunition. Inside his truck, which was parked and running near the main entrance, were nine knives and other firearm accessories.

“It is believed Rudman’s intent was to commit an act of mass violence and kill multiple people inside the club,” court filings read.

The station learned that prior to the incident, Rudman had 19 interactions on record, with the Clearwater Police Department. He’s also been arrested at least four times in Pinellas County for charges, including battery on a law enforcement officer just five months prior to the March 2023 incident.

During a court appearance last month, Rudman’s attorney suggested one of his client’s previous arrests led to mental health treatment that was stopped at some point.

The attorney also told the court they would not seek bond because he was receiving mental health treatment he needs while behind bars, the station reported.

Rudman has missed several court appearances because of illness, and on Monday, he was reportedly assigned a psychiatrist for evaluation. His next court appearance is scheduled for April.

Currently, Rudman faces charges of aggravated battery and assault with a deadly weapon, possession of cocaine and other drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm while under a risk protection order.

The station also reported that the Hillsborough State Attorney’s Office, in December, requested a warrant to search Rudman’s electronic devices for information showing he was planning to commit a mass shooting.

Fox News Digital’s Sarah Rumpf-Whitten contributed to this report.