Armed EMTs thwart ax-wielding woman who slashed man’s face before smashing station door: police

Armed Kentucky EMTs subdued a woman accused of attacking a man with an ax before she allegedly smashed a door at the emergency service station, police said.

The Olive Hill Police Department said suspect Kellie Boggs, 44, allegedly attacked an unidentified man with an ax about 1 a.m. Friday, WSAZ reported. The male victim was left with serious injuries to his face and was found in a ditch behind the Carter County EMS station’s west base.

Police said that after Boggs allegedly attacked the man, she made her way to the EMTs’ station and smashed a glass door.

A group of EMTs were sleeping inside the station at the time of the incident, according to the report. The emergency workers jumped into action to subdue the woman, holding her at gunpoint until police arrived, authorities told the outlet.

Boggs, who is from the neighboring town of Grayson, was charged with assault and criminal mischief. She is being held at the Carter County Detention Center.

The injured victim was taken to a local hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries, according to the report.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Olive Hill Police Department Sunday morning for updates on the case, but did not immediately receive a reply.