Armed Atlanta protesters near Rayshard Brooks shooting site say cops not allowed there

At least three armed men brandishing long guns were observed Tuesday night near the Atlanta Wendy‘s restaurant where Rayshard Brooks was fatally shot earlier this month during his arrest– and told Fox News that police are no longer allowed in the area.

One man, who said he was armed with a 12-gauge shotgun, told reporter Steve Harrigan that he was armed because there were no longer police officers to protect them. Another said that he lost confidence that the city police is there to “serve and protect.”

“The police aren’t allowed here because they’re not here to protect us,” said the protester with the shotgun.

Harrigan told Fox News’ Sean Hannity that he observed a roadblock with no police in sight. The police department did not immediately respond to an after-hours email from Fox News about the unfolding situation. The last tweet from the department came a few days ago that assured residents that officers are still capable of responding to 911 calls.

Brooks’ killing on June 12 set off violent protests in the city that was still reeling from protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody. Protesters in Atlanta said the Brooks killing is yet another example of police brutality directed at the black community. In the aftermath of Brooks’ death, the Atlanta police chief resigned, and protesters burned the Wendy’s restaurant.

Atlanta authorities arrested arson suspect Natalie White, 29, on Tuesday afternoon for allegedly burning down the fast-food restaurant.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest on Twitter shortly after Brooks’ funeral service at the city’s Ebenezer Baptist Church.

“The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit just apprehended Wendy’s arson suspect Natalie White moments ago,” the office said. “White is being booked into the Fulton County Jail right now. This case is being investigated by @ATLFireRescue Arson Unit. @FGTV @FultonInfo.”

The deaths of Floyd and Brooks have led to a groundswell of protests against racial inequality, a movement to take down Confederate statues and other symbols, and demands for the dismantling of police departments or the shifting of their funding toward social services.

Police body-camera video showed Brooks, 27, and officers having a calm and cooperative conversation for more than 40 minutes. A struggle erupted when police tried to handcuff Brooks for being intoxicated behind the wheel of his car at a Wendy’s drive-thru. Brooks grabbed one of the officers’ Tasers and fired it in their direction as he ran away.

The lawyer for the police officer who fired the deadly shot told Fox News last week that several claims from Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard Jr. were “not true.”

Lance LoRusso, said when his client, Garrett Rolfe, 26, fired his weapon, Brooks was not “running away.” He said Brooks “turned and offered extreme violence toward a uniformed law enforcement officer. If he was able to deploy the Taser, it would incapacitate Officer [Garrett] Rolfe through his body armor, and at that point, if he decided to disarm another officer, he would be in possession of a firearm.”

The armed protesters who spoke to Fox News said that they agreed with the city’s top prosecutor that the officers involved in the shooting could have resolved the interaction peacefully and the blame should be placed squarely on them.

The idea of a “police-free” zone seems to be an emerging demand among protesters. The first major aggression displayed toward police in wake of Floyd’s death was when protesters set fire to the police station that housed the officers involved in the deadly arrest.

Since then, calls to defund and disband entire police departments have gained traction in some Democrat circles. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., the influential lawmaker, likened police in the city to cancer that has to be extricated.

Protesters in Seattle famously formed CHOP—“Capitol Hill Organized Protest”—which is considered a “police-free” area in the city. City officials there have been criticized for being too lenient with the protesters, but two recent shootings—including one deadly—prompted the city’s mayor, Jenny Durkan, to announce that there is now an effort to end the protest.

Harrigan asked the men what would happen if a police officer told them to drop their weapon. One insisted that they are peaceful.

“It’s my legal right to bear arms,” said the other. “And at no point will I allow my right to be disturbed.”

