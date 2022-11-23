FOX News 

‘Armed and dangerous’ Arizona man on the run after shooting wife ‘in cold blood’ in front of child: sheriff

An Arizona man suspected of fatally shooting his wife in front of a child is on the run and should be considered armed and dangerous, authorities said Tuesday.

Ismael Ortega Hernandez, 32, fled out the back door of a home on Padilla Road near Stanfield around 9 p.m. Monday after shooting his wife, the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said.

A child at the home called police, stating that a family member was dying and that the victim’s own husband had shot her, the sheriff’s office said.

“This turd shot his wife in cold blood right in front of a child,” Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb said in a video update. “We are absolutely looking for him.”

Ismael Ortega Hernandez, 32, is wanted in the fatal shooting of his wife at a home in Pinal County, Arizona, on Monday.
(Pinal County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities deployed dogs and a helicopter to search for Hernandez. While the suspect has yet to be located, investigators found Hernandez’s cell phone in the area.

A child called police and said a family member was dying after her husband shot her, authorities said.
(FOX10 Phoenix KSAZ)

The victim was identified as 30-year-old Julieta Marin Amador, FOX10 Phoenix reported.

Hernandez was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants. He is believed to be about five feet, six inches tall with a thin build.

Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb said Hernandez ran out of a back door and remains at large.
(FOX10 Phoenix KSAZ)

Authorities asked anyone with information about Hernandez’s whereabouts to call 911 or the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office.